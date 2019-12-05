After more young people have been killed or injured by guns in 2019, City Council, the police commissioner and others are urging parents to search their children’s rooms for weapons. And if they find anything, four churches will be open for gun turn-in programs the next two Saturdays.

It’s a new twist on an old tactic to get guns off of Philadelphia streets.

“We’re calling for parents to do room checks, of your house and if there are any guns you find you can turn those guns into police no questions asked,” said Bilal Qayyum of the Father’s Day Rally Committee.

Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter says any gun turned in is a killing machine stopped.

“If we get one turn-in from a gun buyback, odds are that gun will never be used in violence,” she said. She says removing weapons will prevent young people from settling disputes with a gun.

City Council President Darrell Clarke says they turned to churches to host the turn-in events to help parents feel comfortable that getting rid of a gun won’t hurt them or their family.

“A lot of parents don’t want to turn in a gun that would put their particular child for some possible prosecution so we structured the program to allow that parent to turn the gun into a third party,” he said.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson says if parents own guns, they need to secure them with a trigger lock or lockbox.

For parents uncomfortable searching a kid’s room, he has this message: “We’re their parent, and we have to step up to that plate even when it is difficult,” Johnson said.

Unlike some past weapon turn-in programs, those bringing guns to these events will not get money, gift cards or other incentives. Those behind the effort say they believe that the need to cut down on gun violence is enough of an incentive.

The turn-in dates and locations are:

Saturday December 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Bible Way Baptist Church

1323 N. 52nd St.

Philadelphia, Pa. 19131

EMIR Healing Center

59 E. Haines St.

Philadelphia, Pa. 19144

Saturday December 14 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Taylor Memorial Baptist Church

3817 Germantown Ave.

Philadelphia, Pa. 19140

Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church

419 S. 6th Street

Philadelphia, Pa. 19147