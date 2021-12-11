The Philadelphia Fire Department is offering tips for how to make sure your live Christmas tree doesn’t become a hazard this holiday season.

At a recent press conference, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel took a saw to the tree set up at the departments’ headquarters. Cutting the bottom of the trunk helps make sure it can bring up water and keep the tree from drying out.

Firefighter Camilla Bayete of the department’s Fire Prevention Division said it’s important to change the water as soon as you see it’s getting low — and to turn off the twinkle lights when you go to bed.