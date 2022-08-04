Philly sends $500,000 in emergency funding to the Abortion Liberation Fund of PA

Abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania, but Mayor Jim Kenney said there are still financial obstacles facing people seeking an abortion. That’s why the city is sending $500,000 in funding to the Abortion Liberation Fund of PA.

“Providing financial support for people seeking abortions is one of the ways we will support Philadelphians in their fundamental right to bodily autonomy,” Kenney said in a statement.

“Even before the Supreme Court’s decision this year, anti-abortion restrictions have made it far too difficult for people to access safe and often life-saving procedures, because public insurance won’t cover it and the costs of the procedure — to say nothing of traveling to a clinic, taking time off from work, childcare, and other financial considerations — are prohibitive.”

The ALF-PA was formed in 1985 after the Pennsylvania General Assembly cut Medicaid funding for abortion. Since then, the group has helped thousands of people seeking abortions. In the fiscal year 2021, the group says they distributed $668,000 to at least 3,600 people.