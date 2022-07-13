Phillies’ Thomson first Canadian to manage in home country

Philadelphia’s Rob Thomson became the first Canadian to manage a major league game in his home country when he led the Phillies against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

“It’s great to be home,” Thomson said before batting practice. “I love coming back here. I love the ballpark, especially when the roof is open. I have a lot of family and friends here. It means a lot.”

Among those friends were eight former teammates from the 1984 Canadian Olympic baseball team, for whom the 58-year-old Thomson was catcher.

“I guess they rented out a suite,” Thomson said. “I don’t know how they got the money. It’ll be nice to see them, too.”