Phillies’ Thomson first Canadian to manage in home country

Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson walks to exchange line ups before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia’s Rob Thomson became the first Canadian to manage a major league game in his home country when he led the Phillies against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

“It’s great to be home,” Thomson said before batting practice. “I love coming back here. I love the ballpark, especially when the roof is open. I have a lot of family and friends here. It means a lot.”

Among those friends were eight former teammates from the 1984 Canadian Olympic baseball team, for whom the 58-year-old Thomson was catcher.

“I guess they rented out a suite,” Thomson said. “I don’t know how they got the money. It’ll be nice to see them, too.”

Thomson is from Sarnia, Ontario, a city on the Michigan border about 200 miles west of Toronto. He was promoted from his role as bench coach to interim manager after Joe Girardi was fired on June 3.

That made Thomson the first Canadian-born manager in the big leagues since Pittsburgh’s George Gibson was fired in June 1934.

 

