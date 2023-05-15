Phillies’ Bryce Harper ejected after charging Rockies dugout

Harper appeared to respond to Colorado reliever Jake Bird, who clapped a hand against his glove and said something toward the Philadelphia dugout.

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper, back center, is held back from pursuing Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird by, from front left, Colorado's Ryan McMahon, first base umpire Ben May and Philadelphia third base coach Dusty Wathan in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper, back center, is held back from pursuing Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird by, from front left, Colorado's Ryan McMahon, first base umpire Ben May and Philadelphia third base coach Dusty Wathan in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was ejected from Sunday’s game against Colorado after charging at the Rockies’ dugout following the last out of the top of the seventh inning, setting off an altercation that cleared both teams’ benches and bullpens.

Harper appeared to respond to Colorado reliever Jake Bird, who clapped a hand against his glove and said something toward the Philadelphia dugout.

Harper was initially restrained by Rockies catcher Elias Díaz, then Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan prevented the two-time NL MVP from entering a group of players and coaches gathered near the first-base line.

Harper returned to the NL champion Phillies on May 2 after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Bird was also ejected.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson had been thrown out the previous inning after arguing with plate umpire Ryan Wills over a called third strike on Kyle Schwarber.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate