Phillies slugger Bryce Harper homers for his first 3 hits of the season

Bryce Harper’s first hit of the season was a big one. Same for his second. And third.

Harper homered three times for Philadelphia during its 9-4 win against Cincinnati on Tuesday night, including a grand slam in the seventh inning. The two-time NL MVP went 0 for 11 while playing in three of the Phillies’ first four games.

“If you hit two you want three and if you hit three, you want four — that’s just the mindset,” Harper said. “I’m not satisfied with one, or two, or three. You know how I am. … I expect myself to do that every night. It’s just what I expect out of myself and I know my teammates do as well and this fanbase and everybody else.”

The 31-year-old Harper drove a 1-2 cut fastball from Graham Ashcraft deep to center in the first. The 420-foot solo shot had an exit velocity of 107.7 mph.

He came up again in the fourth and hit another solo shot to right. The 367-foot homer on the first pitch of the at-bat gave Harper 1,000 career runs.