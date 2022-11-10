Heavy rain and winds are possible for the Philadelphia metro area to start the weekend as remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to sweep through the area Friday, after hitting Florida.

Nicole strengthened to hurricane strength Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm will hit southeast Florida Thursday afternoon before dragging up the Atlantic coast, eventually breaking up over South Carolina.

Patrick O’Hara, a forecaster with the NWS Mount Holly, said the system will go over the Appalachian Mountains and combine with another system before hitting the Philadelphia metro Friday.

“We may get some thunderstorms with some gusty winds, a small possibility of isolated tornadoes,” O’Hara said. “These tropical systems sometimes can kick off little localized tornadoes here and there.”