Snow, sleet and ice will hit the Philly region Friday. Here’s what to know

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia region didn’t see a white Christmas, but it will experience a mix of snow, sleet and ice on Friday.

Here’s what to know about the inclement weather, timing and more.

The latest forecast

Portions of Southeast Pennsylvania, South Jersey and northern Delaware will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday, per the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly Branch.

WHYY News partner 6abc reports that snow is expected to develop between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with some locations transitioning from snow to sleet.

Philadelphia, parts of the northwest suburbs and the Lehigh Valley may see between 1-3 inches of snow. The city will reach closer to 1 inch.

The NWS says to plan for slippery road conditions, particularly during the evening commute.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for the same time period in western Monmouth, Middlesex and Somerset counties, with 3-5 inches of snow expected.