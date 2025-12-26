Snow, sleet and ice will hit the Philly region Friday. Here’s what to know
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. today through 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Philadelphia region didn’t see a white Christmas, but it will experience a mix of snow, sleet and ice on Friday.
Here’s what to know about the inclement weather, timing and more.
The latest forecast
Portions of Southeast Pennsylvania, South Jersey and northern Delaware will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday, per the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly Branch.
WHYY News partner 6abc reports that snow is expected to develop between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with some locations transitioning from snow to sleet.
Philadelphia, parts of the northwest suburbs and the Lehigh Valley may see between 1-3 inches of snow. The city will reach closer to 1 inch.
The NWS says to plan for slippery road conditions, particularly during the evening commute.
Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for the same time period in western Monmouth, Middlesex and Somerset counties, with 3-5 inches of snow expected.
Code Blue in effect in Philly
A Code Blue is currently in effect in the city through 11 a.m. Saturday.
During a Code Blue event, the city implements special measures to keep people who are experiencing homelessness safe. Those measures include 24-hour outreach to find unhoused people and transport them to safe indoor spaces and opening all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network for those in need.
People experiencing homelessness may go to a city-funded homeless intake center for help.
If residents see a person who appears to be unhoused during a Code Blue, they are urged to contact the city’s Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984.
