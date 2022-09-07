More than $23 million in federal funds will be used to upgrade power at three SEPTA bus depots in Philadelphia. The money will pay for electrical upgrades and installation of backup generators that could charge electric buses if conventional power went out.

SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said the federal investment will help the agency move towards its goal of reducing the mass transit agency’s emissions to zero.

“SEPTA is committed to converting to a zero emission bus fleet by 2040,” Richards said. “We are finalizing the next version of our zero emission vehicle master plan and this playbook will guide our efforts to putting clean, zero emission buses throughout the communities we serve.”

That zero emission future might not mean SEPTA moves to all electric buses. Richards said there could be a mix of vehicles put into future use.

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans said the federal funds will help reduce emissions, while also supporting workers. “Pennsylvania is the model that I believe we have for the whole nation, this is what we need to do to generate jobs and opportunities,” Evans said.