School starts Monday for students in the School District of Philadelphia. And with just days to spare, the district has averted a strike by school employees.

The district reached a tentative contract agreement with Services Employees International Union Local 32BJ, the union representing about 2,000 school workers, including bus drivers, building cleaners, and building engineers.

“We’re really excited,” said local union vice president, Gabe Morgan.

The union was poised to strike September 1 — the day after their current contract expires — if they didn’t reach a deal.

Negotiations had stalled over pay and training, according to the union.