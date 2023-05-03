Building 21 is closed again, but this time due to water damage

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A West Oak Lane high school is closed again, but this time because of water damage, according to a letter that went out to families.

Students and staff were finally able to return to in-person learning at Building 21 on Tuesday, about two months after an inspector found asbestos in their school earlier this year.

But by Tuesday night, there was a new problem.

“Yesterday evening, plaster fell from the third floor of Stairwell “A,” which based on initial analysis was due to water damage. No students were in the building at this time,” according to a letter sent to families on Wednesday morning.