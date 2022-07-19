Philadelphia police are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault that happened at gunpoint Monday morning in the Snyder Avenue station on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. before the first train came through the station.

Captain James Kearney of the police Special Victims Unit said the woman who was assaulted was at the station, “with a boyfriend of hers. We know she was trying on some clothes; they were down there, you don’t see anyone else in the video and then our offender arrives at the scene.”

Once the man, who is described as in his 20s, showed up with his green bicycle, police say there was a confrontation with the boyfriend who was then held at gunpoint and forced to watch the assault.

“He had had a brief interaction with this male on the platform and lost sight of him. And the next thing you know, he was pointing a gun, he had his hands up, and then he proceeds to sexually assault our victim,” Kearney said.

The suspect left the station on a bicycle, riding north on Broad.