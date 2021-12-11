A member of the Philadelphia Police Foundation’s board has resigned over allegations that he pressured two young people to have sex with him.

Sean C. Edwards stepped down from the board Friday, according to a statement from the foundation’s executive director, Eric Cushing.

“The Philadelphia Police Foundation was recently made aware of allegations against a Board Member, Sean Edwards,” Cushing wrote in an email. “After speaking with Mr. Edwards, we mutually agreed for him to resign from the Philadelphia Police Foundation Board, effective immediately.”