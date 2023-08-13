5 sought after shooting at Philadelphia playground kills 2, critically wounds 2

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a social media post that he was “horrified” and “praying for the victims as well as their families and loved ones.” He said the city offers a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction in shootings near schools, recreation centers or libraries.

The union representing Parks and Recreation Department employees told WPVI-TV that workers have been asking the mayor’s office for security guards, social workers and therapists at playgrounds to try to prevent the violence but such an effort hasn’t received funding.

“They’ve been mugged, they’ve been beaten, they’ve had knives in their face, guns in their face, and that just keeps happening over and over again. They feel like they have PTSD from this job,” said Brett Bessler, the vice president of AFSCME-Local 2186.

Kenney said officials added more than 100 new security cameras around city recreation centers and will make therapy available there.

“We will continue to work with the police department and parks and recreation on security, prevention, and surveillance to reduce and respond to crime in and around recreation centers,” he said in a statement, WPVI-TV reported

In the East Germantown neighborhood of northwest Philadelphia shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and died shortly afterward at an Einstein Medical Center. No arrests were reported.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.