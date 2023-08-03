Flight school plane flips after crash at Northeast Philadelphia Airport
One person was injured when a small plane crashed and flipped over at Northeast Philadelphia Airport.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
It happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday near the 9800 block of Ashton Road.
Medics transported one person from the scene via ambulance.
The Cessna plane belongs to Tailwinds Flight School.
We’re still working to get information on what caused the plane to crash.
