Delco native living in Phoenix gives Phillies fans tour of ‘climbable structures’

And we also found a familiar face. Grace Del Pizzo is from Marple, Delaware County, but goes to college in Phoenix.

She knows a few things about Philadelphia sports fans and their tendency to climb things when their team does well.

She’s been acting as kind of a tour guide, of sorts, for fans coming into town. She did the same thing when the Eagles went to the Super Bowl.

“If you look behind me, this whole thing is very climbable, like it’s almost built for that. I don’t know why they would do that. I mean, D-Backs fans don’t really climb a lot,” Del Pizzo tells Action News.

She adds that this is obviously all a joke.

But if the Phillies are able to pull off a win on the road, there will be a party in Phoenix for sure.