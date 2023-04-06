Philadelphia Phillies home opener moved to Friday due to rain in forecast

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia Phillies home opener against the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed and rescheduled due to possible rain in the forecast.

The game will now be held on Friday, April 7, at 3:05 p.m. All gates will open at 12:35 p.m.

“After consultation with Major League Baseball and the uncertain forecast tomorrow between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m., we have elected to move our home opener with the Reds to Friday. With the open date, we have the ability to reschedule the game for our fans,” said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck.

New food and a gigantic new videoboard are just some of the things fans can expect at the home opener.

Here’s everything you should know ahead of first pitch:

State-of-the-art PhanaVision is large!

The Phillies unveiled their new state-of-the-art Phanavision scoreboard. It’s 77% larger than the old one. It’s 152 feet wide by 86 feet tall — the third largest in the MLB.