The impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias were felt all across Philadelphia in early August.

The Schuylkill River saw one of the highest surges on record and residents of Eastwick and Manayunk who were forced to evacuate are still struggling to recover. Rivers, streams and creeks across the city burst with flooding and filled with debris, stormwater, and wastewater pollution from the city’s aging combined sewer system.

In the midst of multiple intersecting crises of a global pandemic, economic recession, structural racial inequality, and gun violence, Philadelphia is faced with another crisis: climate change. As City Council addresses our post-COVID-19 reality, the impacts of climate change and its disproportionate adverse effects on disadvantaged communities must be central.

The Philadelphia Water Department is currently implementing the city’s Green City, Clean Waters plan to reduce the amount of overflow events such as the one after Isaias. The plan relies on an innovative nature-based approach known as “green stormwater infrastructure,” like the rain gardens and tree trenches popping up across the city, including in Strawberry Mansion. While Green City, Clean Waters is not a flood mitigation plan, GSI can play an important role in helping us build a climate-resilient city.

While Philadelphia has been a leader in GSI, as climate change worsens, we will see bigger storms and need more investment in order to create safe and resilient communities. Climate scientists predict that area waters could rise 19 inches by 2050, and 4 feet or more by 2100. Climate change disproportionately impacts low-income communities and communities of color, evidenced by how the predominantly Black neighborhoods in Eastwick and Germantown are already experiencing flooding during heavy rain storms.