Firefighters battling massive building fire in Philly’s Kensington neighborhood
Ongoing drought conditions have led to increased fire risk in the Philly region.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Firefighters are battling a fire in Philadelphia’s Kensington section.
The blaze broke out just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3000 block of Ruth Street.
When fire crews arrived, they saw flames coming from a building. It was then escalated to a 2nd-alarm around 7:40 a.m. and then a 3rd-alarm just after 8:15 a.m.
Chopper 6 flew near the scene, where heavy smoke could be seen for miles.
There has been no word on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
The region has been in an enhanced fire risk due to dry conditions recently.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.