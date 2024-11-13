Firefighters battling massive building fire in Philly’s Kensington neighborhood

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Firefighters are battling a fire in Philadelphia’s Kensington section.

The blaze broke out just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3000 block of Ruth Street.

When fire crews arrived, they saw flames coming from a building. It was then escalated to a 2nd-alarm around 7:40 a.m. and then a 3rd-alarm just after 8:15 a.m.