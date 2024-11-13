Firefighters battling massive building fire in Philly’s Kensington neighborhood

Ongoing drought conditions have led to increased fire risk in the Philly region.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • November 13, 2024

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Firefighters are battling a fire in Philadelphia’s Kensington section.

The blaze broke out just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3000 block of Ruth Street.

When fire crews arrived, they saw flames coming from a building. It was then escalated to a 2nd-alarm around 7:40 a.m. and then a 3rd-alarm just after 8:15 a.m.

Chopper 6 flew near the scene, where heavy smoke could be seen for miles.

There has been no word on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

The region has been in an enhanced fire risk due to dry conditions recently.

