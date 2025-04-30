Philly judge faces ethics complaint over role in wife’s cheesesteak shop

A Philadelphia judge’s role in a cheesesteak shop owned by his wife has prompted a panel to allege he’s violated the state’s ethics rules.

The Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board on Tuesday filed a complaint against Common Pleas Judge Scott DiClaudio over Shay’s Steaks, a high-end cheesesteak restaurant that opened more than a year ago a few blocks from City Hall.

“This complaint is such a farce,” DiClaudio, who is acting as his own lawyer, said in a phone interview Tuesday evening. “People do not come to Shay’s because a judge may make their cheesesteak.”

“I have a support role, which I’m permitted to have,” he said. In a podcast interview cited by the board, DiClaudio discussed decisions about pricing, ingredients, salary levels for employees and competing restaurants.

“I don’t mind charging $19, because I’m giving you a better quality steak,” DiClaudio said on the podcast.

Lately, he said, health issues and the demands of having a young child have limited his time in the business. As a criminal court judge, his focus these days is on court actions filed by defendants after they have been convicted.

The Judicial Conduct Board investigates and prosecutes possible instances of judge misconduct in Pennsylvania. The case will be heard by the Court of Judicial Discipline.

The board complaint notes that news coverage of the restaurant in Philadelphia, where cheesesteaks are the subject of perpetual public interest, has noted he is a judge. One story referred to him as “whiz honor” — a reference to the use of Cheez Whiz on some cheesesteaks.

If anything, DiClaudio said, his role in the restaurant may be improving the image of judges in the minds of his fellow Philadelphians, giving them “confidence in the judiciary — that we’re not all robots.”