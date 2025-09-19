Fed-up Eagles push back on criticism of tush push ahead of playoff rematch with Rams

Fired up and with a point to prove, the Eagles are pushing back on the tush push hate.

There’s plenty of criticism around the NFL these days about the play — loathed just about everywhere but Philadelphia — and the Super Bowl champion Eagles have had enough.

“This is my official plea to all the teams out there,” offensive lineman Jordan Mailata said. “You can run the tush push just like we can.”

Fact check: He’s right.

More teams complain about the tush push than actually try and run the rugby-style scrum deemed so unstoppable that the Green Bay Packers proposed banning it. Their effort fell two votes short at the NFL’s spring owners meeting.

With a reprieve, the Eagles are running up the tush push play total with little regard for what anybody says. Jalen Hurts scored a touchdown on a tush push and the Eagles used the play seven times to help send the Kansas City Chiefs to their first 0-2 start since 2014.

The next chance for the Eagles (2-0) to use the tush push comes Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) in a playoff rematch from last season.

“They’re such a damn good team and it’s such a successful play for them,” Rams coach Sean McVay said.

Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino blasted the play on national television last weekend. Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher said this week in a talk radio appearance: “It’s not a football play. It’s a scrum.” Other prominent NFL personalities took turns bashing the tush push, in large part because officials struggle to catch false starts and the Eagles are seemingly getting away with offensive linemen moving early.

“Any time that you see certain things, you have conversations with the league office to just make sure you’re understanding how’s it officiated, how can we coach it,” McVay said. “I’m sure they’ll have the same ones and operate within the confines of not getting a little bit of a rolling start before the ball is snapped.”

No example summed up how much the tush push can be a pain in the butt to the opposition quite like when the Eagles used it to maddening perfection against Washington in the NFC championship game last season. The Commanders jumped offside four times in a sequence of five plays while trying to stop the tush push — earning them a warning from the referee that he could award the Eagles a touchdown if the Commanders did it again.

ESPN reported the Eagles converted 96.6% of the time when running the play in fourth-and-1 situations and have attempted it 116 times overall since 2022.

That’s the incredible part: Teams know the tush push is coming, fans at Lincoln Financial Field go wild when the Eagles line up for it, and yet defenses still can’t stop it.

“It’s a lot of coordination. A lot of organized mess,” Mailata said. “Any other team can do it.”

Retired Eagles center Jason Kelce agreed this week that the tush was starting to push the edge of fair play.

“I think they are trying to time it and going too early now. And lining it up too close,” Kelce said. “I sincerely hope (they) get back to running it like before to avoid all this nonsense over the rest of the season. I don’t have the bandwidth for a full season of neutral zone discussion.”

But the play isn’t going anywhere — at least not this season.

“I think it’s a beautiful piece of art,” Mailata said.