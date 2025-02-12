Fly like an Eagle: How Super Bowl 59 unfolded, in photos

The Philadelphia Eagles had a Super Bowl score to settle with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After being narrowly bested by the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona, the Birds scored a blowout 40-22 victory in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

The franchise’s second Super Bowl win means a parade is coming to Broad Street on Friday.

But before we get there, here’s how Super Bowl 59 unfolded, in photos.