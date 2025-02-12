Fly like an Eagle: How Super Bowl 59 unfolded, in photos
The Eagles rewrote Super Bowl history against the Chiefs. Here’s a look back at the big game — and the aftermath — in New Orleans and Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Eagles had a Super Bowl score to settle with the Kansas City Chiefs.
After being narrowly bested by the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona, the Birds scored a blowout 40-22 victory in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.
The franchise’s second Super Bowl win means a parade is coming to Broad Street on Friday.
But before we get there, here’s how Super Bowl 59 unfolded, in photos.
