Super Bowl

Fly like an Eagle: How Super Bowl 59 unfolded, in photos

The Eagles rewrote Super Bowl history against the Chiefs. Here’s a look back at the big game — and the aftermath — in New Orleans and Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Fly like an Eagle: How Super Bowl 59 unfolded, in photos

The Eagles rewrote Super Bowl history against the Chiefs. Here’s a look back at the big game — and the aftermath — in New Orleans and Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a Super Bowl score to settle with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After being narrowly bested by the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona, the Birds scored a blowout 40-22 victory in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

The franchise’s second Super Bowl win means a parade is coming to Broad Street on Friday.

But before we get there, here’s how Super Bowl 59 unfolded, in photos.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
A pop-up T-shirt vendor does brisk businesses at Aramingo Avenue and York Street in Fishtown.
A pop-up T-shirt vendor does brisk businesses at Aramingo Avenue and York Street in Fishtown. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
Cindy O'Neill and Pete Sarno wearing their Eagles gear at the tailgate
Cindy O'Neill and Pete Sarno live nearby and came to the tailgate to celebrate the Super Bowl. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
a man in an Eagles costume
Thousands of Eagles fans flocked to the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the Verizon FanFest on Sunday to root for their beloved birds to win in Super Bowl LIX. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
David Akers talking
Former Philadelphia Eagles kicker David Akers was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2017 after earning five Pro Bowl selections during his 12 years playing in the City of Brotherly Love. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Eagles fans standing on a table cheering at the watch party
Philadelphia Eagles fans reacting at the watch party for NFL football’s Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at Xfinity Live! Philadelphia in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Eagles fans pose at a watch party
Philadelphia Eagles fans pose infant of the Go Birds at the watch party for NFL football's Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at Xfinity Live! Philadelphia in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Eagles players warm up on the field before Super Bowl 59
Philadelphia Eagles players warm up before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Bradley Cooper wearing an Eagles jacket while on the field before the game
Bradley Cooper arrives prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Dr. Jill Biden posing for a photo with Eagles cheerleaders
Former first lady Jill Biden smiles with Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Jalen Hurts leads the Eagles onto the field before Super Bowl 59
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) enters the field for warmups before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Fans outside Paddy Whack's bar
Fans stood in line to enter Paddy Whack’s bar on South Street in Philadelphia ahead of kickoff on Feb. 9, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Zayn Makki smiles
Zayn Makki took a whistle from his friend’s house in hopes referees will be on the side of the Eagles during the NFL championship game. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Five people in Eagles gear smile
A group of international and national college students, adopted into the Philadelphia fanbase, arrived at Milkboy on South Street around noon to catch the big game. From right: Ezra Punselie; Vala Sigursjoddir; Joanna Abdlmak; Jade Regnart; Grant Hampton. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Eagles players warm up on the field before Super Bowl 59
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Avonte Maddox, left, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson embrace before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Jalen Hurts getting ready to throw a football while warming up before the game
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Nick Sirianni on the field before Super Bowl 59
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni stands on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Jalen Hurts speaking to teammates in a huddle before the game
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) huddles up his teammates prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
City Hall in Kelly green
City Hall in Kelly green (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
Coin Toss at the super bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) watches the coin toss before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Jalen Hurts handing off to Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands off to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Ice Spice and Taylor Swift watching the game
Ice Spice, from left, Taylor Swift, Este Haim and Alana Haim watch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
fans cheering
Happy Eagles fans celebrate at Mac’s Tavern in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
fans cheering
Happy Eagles fans celebrate at Mac’s Tavern in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A.J. Brown scoring a touchdown
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Cooper DeJean running with the ball
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Eagles mascot Swoop on the field during the game
Philadelphia Eagles Mascot Swoop celebrates during NFL Superbowl,Sunday, Feb 9, 2025. in New Orleans. (Dave Shopland/AP Images for the NFL)
Cooper DeJean with the ball during the game
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) returns a punt during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Jalen Hurts drops back getting ready to pass the ball
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Kendrick Lamar performing
Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Serena Williams dancing during the halftime show
Serena Williams dances during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Jalen Hurts during the game
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
DeVonta Smith catching a touchdown pass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Eagles players tackling a Chiefs player with the ball
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during NFL Superbowl,Sunday, Feb 9, 2025. in New Orleans. (Dave Shopland/AP Images for the NFL)
Jeremiah Trotter celebrating on the field
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) celebrates a defensive stop against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Jalen Hurts throwing the ball during the game
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Brandon Graham celebrates
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham celebrates after a Kansas City Chiefs turnover during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Eagles fans celebrating
The Philadelphia Eagles celebrate in the end zone after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
An Eagles fan wearing a mask
A Philadelphia Eagles fan reacts at a watch party for NFL football’s Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at Xfinity Live! Philadelphia in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Eagles fans in the stands at the Super Bowl
Fans celebrate during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Eagles fans celebrate
Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate at a bar in the French Quarter during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
fans cheering
Eagles fans celebrated at the Verizon FanFest inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center during a shutout first half against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Milton Williams stripping the ball from Patrick Mahomes
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, left, strips the ball from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni getting Gatorade dumped on his head
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is dunked by teammates during the second half the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Jeffrey Lurie celebrating
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie celebrates with less than a minute left during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Fans celebrate at the Super Bowl
Fans celebrate after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Saquon Barkley celebrating on the field
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts after winning the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Eagles players lift the trophy
Philadelphia Eagles players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles won the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson holds a newspaper after winning the Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson holds a newspaper after an Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Kelee Ringo celebrates on the field
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Jordan Mailata celebrating on the field
Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Eagles players holding up the Lombardi trophy
The Philadelphia Eagles hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
DeVonta Smith on the field after winning the Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) sits on the field after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs NFL Super Bowl 59 football game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Nick Sirianni holding the trophy with confetti dropping
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, right, lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to quarterback Jalen Hurts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Isaiah Rodgers lifts his young daughter in the air after the game
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers celebrates with daughter Maliyah after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. making snow angels in the confetti on the field
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) makes a snow angel after winning the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Jalen Hurts being interviewed after the game
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. The Eagles won 40-22. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Saquon Barkley answering questions with his daughter sitting in his lap
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley holds his daughter Jada while being interviewed after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Police officers getting ready for the large crowds on the street
Philadelphia police made their presence known after thousands of Eagles fans made their way to Center City after Super Bowl LIX. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Eagles fans celebrating on Broad Street after the Super Bowl
Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Center City after their Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Fireworks over CIty Hall which is lit up in green light
Philadelphia was cloaked in Kelly green following the Eagles' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Eagles fans celebrating on Broad Street after the Super Bowl
Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Center City after their Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Eagles fans celebrating on Broad Street after the Super Bowl
Despite repeated warnings from city officials, Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrated with the usual pole climbing in Center City to celebrate the team's second Super Bowl victory on Feb. 9, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
fireworks in the street
Fishtown after the Eagles' Super Bowl win Feb. 9, 2025 (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
Eagles fans celebrating on Broad Street after the Super Bowl
Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Center City after their Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Elmo celebreating with Eagles fans
Drumline Elmo has joined fans celebrating the Eagles on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Eagles fans celebrating on Broad Street after the Super Bowl
Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Center City after their Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Eagles fans celebrating on Broad Street after the Super Bowl
Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Center City after their Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WHYY (@whyy)

Eagles fans celebrating on Broad Street after the Super Bowl
Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Center City after their Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Eagles fans celebrating on Broad Street after the Super Bowl
Despite repeated warnings from city officials, Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrated with the usual pole climbing in Center City to celebrate the team's second Super Bowl victory on Feb. 9, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Eagles fans celebrating on Broad Street after the Super Bowl
Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Center City after their Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Eagles fans celebrating on Broad Street after the Super Bowl
Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Center City after their Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Charles Giddens celebrating on Broad Street
Charles Giddins celebrated the Eagles' Super Bowl win in honor of his late cousin Vic, whom he described as a "die-hard" fan. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About WHYY News staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate