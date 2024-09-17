Eagles honor Nick Foles, who led the team to its only Super Bowl win

Let the record — or at least the social media videos from hundreds in attendance — show that Nick Foles’ last official pass in Philadelphia the night he was feted by the franchise he led to its only Super Bowl win was of a dog mask into a ravenous, roaring crowd.

Egged on by retired center Jason Kelce — who else these days in Philly but the omnipresent center of a good time? — Foles and former Eagle Fletcher Cox were introduced on stage in their dog masks as mystery guests at a pregame party.

The German shepherd masks were introduced during the 2017 season as a play on the underdog theme the Eagles thrived on along the way to a Super Bowl victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Perhaps no player fit the long-shot mold that season quite like Foles, a backup QB until he took over in Week 14 for injured starter Carson Wentz.

All Foles — who announced his retirement last month — did from there was go from second string to Super Bowl MVP.

Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots but is best remembered for the “Philly Special.” On fourth and goal inside the Patriots 5, Foles floated from behind center to behind the right tackle before the snap, leaving running back Corey Clement alone in the backfield. Clement took the snap and Foles hesitated before running undefended into the end zone. Clement pitched to tight end Trey Burton, who flipped a short pass to Foles for a 22-12 halftime lead.

“The first thought when I was running back to the huddle was, do not smile, do not smile,” Foles said. “Just act serious. Defensive players are watching the quarterback run from the side. If I’m smiling, they’re gonna think something is up. I had to put up an act. I had to go up there like “kill, kill,” act serious like it was a real audible.”

He earned Super Bowl MVP honors after leading the Eagles to a 41-33 win over the Patriots.

Need a reminder? The 2017 championship banner hangs inside Lincoln Financial Field. Foles and former coach Doug Pederson share a statue outside the stadium that includes Foles’ quote, “Want Philly Philly?” Lining the wall into the Eagles’ locker room is a photo of Foles hauling in the touchdown catch as part of a collage of great moments from that season.

“Trey threw an amazing ball,” Foles said. “He does not get enough credit. That ball was perfect. The only person who could have messed it up was me, so thank goodness I didn’t mess it up.”

Foles served as an honorary captain ahead of Monday night’s home opener against the Atlanta Falcons and led the crowd in a rendition of “Fly, Eagles, Fly.”

Foles choked up during his 45-minute speech, thanking his family and coaches. As he rattled off the names of offensive linemen that included Kelce and current Eagle Lane Johnson, he called them the “true heroes” of the offense.