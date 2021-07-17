Philadelphia district officials to meet with air quality specialist over new purifiers

This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Superintendent William Hite and other district officials agreed Friday to meet with a specialist on indoor air quality after he publicly criticized the air purifiers the Philadelphia school district plans to buy as insufficient for classrooms and even potentially harmful.

Michael Waring, a professor of environmental engineering at Drexel University, wants to discuss what he believes are cheaper and more effective alternatives.

Officials announced Thursday that the district will spend $4.5 million in COVID relief money to purchase thousands of air and surface purifiers and install them in every city classroom. After reviewing the three purifier models the district selected, Waring tweeted that the decision was a “colossal mistake.” He posted on Twitter that “they will not reduce COVID transmission” and could emit oxidizers including ozone, “which are harmful to human health.”

The district did not respond Friday when asked to elaborate about how and why these products were chosen. Spokesperson Monica Lewis said that the district “appreciates the fact that Mr. Waring is interested in the safety and well-being of our students and staff and look forward to having an opportunity to meet with him to discuss this matter.”

At Thursday’s press conference, where models of the purifiers were on display, Hite said that “families, staff and students can be confident that we are taking the necessary steps to prioritize their health and well-being.”

In an email to Chalkbeat, ActivePure, which developed the technology used in the devices that the district plans to purchase, said their products had been validated by the Federal Drug Administration, or FDA.

“The seven-year process essential for FDA clearance tested the unit with ActivePure to ensure that it was safe and effective,” the email said. “Testing proved its effectiveness against six clinically relevant pathogens, and its safety including no creation of ozone or byproducts.”

Its technology, the statement said, “puts back into the air the same therapeutic molecules that make our outdoor air safe.”