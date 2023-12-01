From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia City Council has approved a ban on ski masks, but not without some urgent opposition from youth and criminal defense attorneys before the vote.

The bill specifically calls for a fine of up to $2,000 for wearing a “mask, hood, ski mask, balaclava, or other device or means of hiding, concealing,or covering any portion of the face” with the specific intent to “intimidate or threaten another person,” or to conceal “their identity on public property or private property.”

The bill offers exceptions for cold weather or religious activities.

“Oftentimes these ski masks are used to conceal criminal conduct,” said Councilmember Anthony Phillips. “We must do our duty and place the highest premium on restoring the public trust by having safer communities. This is what our neighbors have sent us to do.”

Tara Schiraldi of the Defender Association called the ban on face coverings like ski masks nothing more than another way to go after young Black and brown people.

“The criminalization of fashion popular with Black and brown youth puts Philadelphia in terrible company,” she said.

During the public testimony portion of the meeting, Jetson Cruz told council members the bill would do nothing to make the city safer.

“Banning a ski mask, how does it help me? It hurts me,” Cruz said. “I’ve got to be worried about being stopped and harassed by the police for something I choose to wear. I’ve already got tattoos, and I’m already a person of color. It scares me.”