Philadelphia 76ers managing partners continue its diversity and branding
This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.
It’s been a busy time for Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, an organization that includes premier sports and entertainment properties such as NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, NHL’s New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center. During the summer months, the organization hired David Gould as chief diversity and impact officer.
In addition to Gould, HBSE will continue its diversity and branding with major roles by naming women to head some key departments. Brittanie Boyd is the senior vice president of marketing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Katie O’Reilly is the chief revenue officer for the Philadelphia 76ers. Elizabeth Berman is chief human resources officer for HBSE.
Boyd is responsible for the branding, marketing and business development. In this position, she oversees the direction of the team’s brand, creative and marketing solutions, game presentation, social media, digital and video content business development and more. Boyd is looking forward to marketing and promoting Sixers new head coach Glenn “Doc” Rivers who has already received a lot of attention.
“There were 10 coaching vacancies and of the coaches that were available,” Boyd said. “There was one head coach that had won a [NBA] championship. I don’t think we could have gotten a better pick.
“He’s honestly a proven leader both on and off the court, an important voice in basketball that we get an opportunity to amplify this upcoming season, 11th most winningest coach in NBA history.
“Then, when you think about his voice in the community that’s just another angle we get to amplify. I think his leadership both on and off the court is going to help to drive are branding and the way that we market the team and the way that he’s going to do things differently and we’re looking forward to it. It’s a huge moment for our organization, our team, our fans. We’re really excited to welcome Doc Rivers.”
O’Reilly is prepared to make an impact with her position. She is putting together a plan to bring in some significant income in several areas. She has gained a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience from her prior position as chief marketing officer where she was in charge of branding, marketing and business development.
“My focus is actually on ticket sales, sponsorships, sponsorship sales, partner activation, and partner solutions,” O’Reilly said. “Our business is a little different than a traditional team or franchise because we don’t actually own the building [Comcast owns the building]. We’re tenants. So, things like concessions and merchandise we don’t actually control.
“Our role is a little different than your standard team. My area of focus is the revenue function that we have 100 percent control and obviously we work very closely with our partners at the building on concessions and merchandise.”
Berman has a huge hand brings a lot of experience in human resources, which includes talent management, change management, organization design and performance, people analytics, training and development, payroll, benefits and compensation.
“I have spent the last 20 years working across industries both in HR [human resources] and talent management and really all kinds of consumer product experience,” Berman said. “Today, my role at Harris Blitzer is covering HR [human resources] across their entire portfolio and several of the teams that we manage. Really my role at the end of the day is cultivating culture for our organization. I really love what I do and have the pleasure of working with an organization that has one of the most powerful cultures I’ve personally seen in the 20 years that I’ve been doing this work.”
It looks like Boyd, O’Reilly and Berman will be making some major contributions to the organization.