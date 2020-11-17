Philadelphia 76ers managing partners continue its diversity and branding

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

It’s been a busy time for Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, an organization that includes premier sports and entertainment properties such as NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, NHL’s New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center. During the summer months, the organization hired David Gould as chief diversity and impact officer.

In addition to Gould, HBSE will continue its diversity and branding with major roles by naming women to head some key departments. Brittanie Boyd is the senior vice president of marketing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Katie O’Reilly is the chief revenue officer for the Philadelphia 76ers. Elizabeth Berman is chief human resources officer for HBSE.

Boyd is responsible for the branding, marketing and business development. In this position, she oversees the direction of the team’s brand, creative and marketing solutions, game presentation, social media, digital and video content business development and more. Boyd is looking forward to marketing and promoting Sixers new head coach Glenn “Doc” Rivers who has already received a lot of attention.

“There were 10 coaching vacancies and of the coaches that were available,” Boyd said. “There was one head coach that had won a [NBA] championship. I don’t think we could have gotten a better pick.

“He’s honestly a proven leader both on and off the court, an important voice in basketball that we get an opportunity to amplify this upcoming season, 11th most winningest coach in NBA history.

“Then, when you think about his voice in the community that’s just another angle we get to amplify. I think his leadership both on and off the court is going to help to drive are branding and the way that we market the team and the way that he’s going to do things differently and we’re looking forward to it. It’s a huge moment for our organization, our team, our fans. We’re really excited to welcome Doc Rivers.”