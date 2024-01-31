Embiid undergoing MRI after hurting left leg in 76ers’ loss at Golden State

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is undergoing an MRI after the reigning MVP hurt his left leg Tuesday in a 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Embiid scored 14 points in that game before limping to the locker room with 4:04 remaining after Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga fell on the 7-footer’s left leg.

This game marked Embiid’s return to action after an issue with his left knee prevented him from playing Saturday at Denver — scrapping a highly anticipated matchup with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic — or Monday at Portland.

“He obviously got landed on,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse said after Wednesday’s game. “They’re going to do an MRI tonight or tomorrow. It’s kind of unrelated to what’s been bothering him. We just wait on that.”