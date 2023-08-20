NBA investigating reasons behind Harden calling 76ers president Morey a liar, AP source says

The NBA is investigating the reasons behind James Harden calling Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday.

The league likely would seek to determine whether any promises were made to Harden that would have been in violation of salary cap rules.

Penalties could be possible, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation has not been publicly announced.

It was first reported by ESPN.