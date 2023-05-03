76ers’ Embiid doubtful; Celtics vow adjustments for Game 2

What he and his staff observed was a Boston team that made lots of little mistakes in the second half. That, along with a 45-point performance by James Harden and 17 3-pointers by the 76ers, was too much for Boston to overcome.

“There’s pockets of that game that we can handle better,” Mazzulla said. “Then obviously late-game execution can get better. Switching, and different coverages and just finding floor space. So, I think it’s just honing in on what we’re great at and working to do it. … And then clean up some areas where we can be a little more physical.”

Celtics guard Derrick White said they can and will adjust. It starts with Harden.

“We’ve got to make it a little more difficult for him,” White said.

What’s troubling for the Celtics, though, is that Philadelphia was able to win the physical battle down the stretch without All-Star Joel Embiid, who was sidelined with a sprained right knee.

Embiid went through some light work on the court for the second straight day Tuesday, but he was listed as doubtful on the 76ers’ initial injury report.

The plan was for him to do some running on his injured knee and see how it responds.

“The fact that he’s doing that is a step forward for sure,” coach Doc Rivers said. “It’s just health-based. If he can play, he can play. If he can’t, he can’t. If it’s 50-50, we would probably err on the other side (and not play him) because that’s what we’ve done all year. We’re not going to take any chances with him.”