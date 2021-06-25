Pennsylvania youth trek to White House to support climate justice initiative

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

About a dozen young Pennsylvanians are on their way to the White House to advocate for a climate and economic justice initiative.

They assembled on the steps of the State Capitol on Monday to kick off their march, holding black-and-yellow signs that read “Generation on Fire.”

They’re members of the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led climate advocacy organization with hubs across the U.S. The Generation on Fire campaign also included marches from Paradise, California, to San Francisco and from New Orleans to Houston.

The marchers are calling for a Civilian Climate Corps: a federal program, modeled on a New Deal initiative, that proponents say would address economic inequality by creating well-paying jobs designed to tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration included funds for a CCC in its American Jobs Plan, announced in March, but Sunrise Movement leaders have argued that the proposal does not go far enough.

Instead, the group has expressed support for the program outlined in the Civilian Climate Corps for Jobs and Justice Act, introduced by Massachusetts Sen. Edward J. Markey and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in April.