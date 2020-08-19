Pennsylvania, Washington lead lawsuits over postal changes

The attorneys general of Washington and Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that they are leading states suing to block service changes at the U.S. Postal Service, even as the postmaster general reversed himself and said he’d halt some of the changes following a national outcry.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, both Democrats, cited policy changes that include limiting worker overtime and late or extra shifts in the lawsuit announcement, which came a day after several individuals and political candidates sued in New York state to stop the postal service changes.

Federal law requires the Postal Service to go through specific procedures before making changes that affect nationwide service, including a review by the Postal Regulatory Commission and a public comment period.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Republican donor with no prior postal management experience, did not follow those procedures, the attorneys general said.

“What’s going on right now is nothing less than a full-on assault by this administration on the U.S. Postal Service, an institution that millions of Americans rely on every single day,” Ferguson told a news conference.