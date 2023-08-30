Municipalities say Pennsylvania court ruling on stormwater fees could drain them financially

Millions of dollars that help local governments manage stormwater runoff are at stake as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court considers a lower court’s decision that a state-owned university was not required to pay because of its tax-exempt status, a decision that also raises questions about whether the charges are even legal.

In January, Commonwealth Court ruled the stormwater charge imposed by the borough of West Chester is actually a tax, and therefore the state-owned West Chester University should not have to pay an annual bill of around $130,000.

The court also said calculating the fee based on how large a developed property is does not necessarily correspond to the level of service that is provided, as municipalities do when they charge for other services such as water consumption.

The borough — and many others — levy the charge based on a property’s square footage of impervious surface, saying that buildings, parking lots and the like contribute more to runoff, and put more strain on their stormwater systems. That aspect of the case has wider ramifications for other Pennsylvania municipalities that impose similar stormwater fees.

In a friend-of-the-court brief, a number of municipal authorities and other governmental bodies in Pennsylvania warned the justices that “correctly classifying stormwater charges as ‘fees’ rather than hiding behind taxation immunity is of major consequence.”

Similar cases have popped up elsewhere around the country with mixed results, said Diana Silva, an attorney with an environmental, energy and land use law firm not involved in the litigation.

“If the way that these fee structures are set up are declared improper, it pretty much rips out the fabric of how people are charging these fees currently,” Silva said.

Federal and state regulations require municipalities to manage runoff from stormwater — the rainwater that doesn’t get absorbed into the ground because of impervious surfaces such as roads, sidewalks, parking lots and roofs. Without systems to manage stormwater, collected water can pick up grease from roadways and dirt that then flows into rivers and streams, polluting and eroding them.

“The problem is, it’s the forgotten infrastructure,” said Warren Campbell, a professor at Western Kentucky University who has studied the stormwater issue nationwide. “Every drainage system works great as long as it’s not raining, and people don’t think about it.”