How some Pennsylvania organizations are responding to the Ukrainian refugee crisis

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Some refugee resettlement programs and charities in central Pennsylvania are looking for ways to help Ukrainians who are fleeing war.

The Russian invasion has caused the largest refugee crisis since World War II. For now, it is uncertain whether the U.S. will agree to accept Ukrainian refugees.

But organizations in the region are getting ready in case they’re needed.

In Ephrata, volunteers from Bethany Slavic Church have raised more than $200,000 to help Ukrainian refugees. Church members are working with contacts in Poland to manage a network there that helps connect refugees with temporary housing.

“We felt it was our calling to do something about it, to step up to the plate, and we have family back home, and here’s the scary thing – we have family on both sides,” said Andrey Teleguz, principal administrator of the Ukraine aid fund. He has family in southwestern Ukraine, and his wife, who is Russian, has family in Taganrog, Russia.

The group is partnering with churches in Ukraine to provide food and other humanitarian supplies to cities in western Ukraine. They send money for gas and supplies to volunteer drivers who risk their lives by driving vans into active war zones and border crossings.

When it becomes possible, the church would also like to use the fund to help new Ukrainian refugees coming to the United States.