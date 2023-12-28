New Pennsylvania laws you need to know about for 2024

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A number of bills have been signed into law in recent months that are either in effect ahead of the New Year or will be shortly after 2024 begins in Pennsylvania.

The new laws cover a wide range of topics including probation reform, women’s health care, food safety, cybersecurity, religious garb in schools, voter registration and dog licenses.

Here’s what you need to know:

Crime and public safety

Probation reform

Gov. Shapiro signed what he calls ‘landmark probation reform and clean slate legislation’ that “will create more fairness in Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system, ensure probation serves as a tool to help Pennsylvanians re-enter their communities and pave the way for more Pennsylvanians to get second chances.”

‘Porch pirating’ a felony

A new law in Pennsylvania makes porch pirating a felony. There are now specific penalties for mail theft, including the theft of a package, bag or letter.

The new law focuses on repeat offenders and uses a grading system to increase penalties if the thief had prior mail theft convictions.

Retail theft crackdown

A new law establishes a Deputy Attorney General within the Attorney General’s Office whose job it will be to oversee a team of prosecutors who will be geographically placed throughout Pennsylvania to prosecute retail theft.

Lower fitness requirements for prospective police officers

A new law will lower the fitness requirements for prospective police officers. Currently, police academy applicants are required to score no lower than the 30th percentile in evaluations that include long- and short-distance runs, bench presses, and sit-ups. The new law reduces these requirements so that an applicant only has to score in at least the 15th percentile for these evaluations.

However, applicants would still be required to score no lower than the 30th percentile in order to be employed as a police officer.

Police applicant fingerprint checks

This new law gives the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (MPOETC) the statutory authority needed to conduct fingerprint-based criminal history checks for municipal police officer applicants.

