A bipartisan bill seeks to crack down on Harrisburg’s ‘revolving door’ of lobbyists

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A new bill aims to slow the speed of the revolving door between public service and private sector lobbying, a threshold state lawmakers and workers often cross once they leave Pennsylvania government.

Current state law bars such officials and employees from lobbying their previous workplaces for a year. The new bill, introduced by state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R., York) and backed by members of both major parties, would extend that pause by another year.

It passed by the upper chamber’s State Government Committee unanimously Tuesday, with no debate. The bill now goes to the full state Senate for consideration.

“I think we have all seen former members retire and then take lobbying jobs. You know, the list goes on and on,” Phillips-Hill told Spotlight PA. “And I don’t want to denigrate anyone specifically. But I think you can go back and you can look and you can watch as people walk through these hallowed halls and make mental notes yourself.”

Among the hundreds of registered lobbyists who roam the Pennsylvania Capitol are a slew of former Wolf administration officials and top lawmakers from both major parties.

Mike Brunelle, former Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s one-time chief of staff, was the marquee hire of GSL Public Strategies Group, a lobbying firm founded in 2022. Seven other top Wolf staffers, as well as former state Sen. John Yudichak, work there for clients such as Google, trade unions, and Energy Transfer LLC — the owner of the Mariner East II pipeline system.

Four former lawmakers — including Republicans Jake Corman, who led the state Senate, and Stan Saylor, who chaired the state House’s powerful budget committee — were hired by One+ Strategies.

The firm was created by former legislative staffer turned Harrisburg hired gun Ray Zaborney. It currently represents dozens of clients, including Norfolk Southern, natural gas driller EQT, numerous health care providers, and the city of Philadelphia.

Joe Scarnati, another Republican who held the top position in the state Senate, founded his own lobbying shop, Allegheny Strategy Partners, in 2021. The firm, which has since hired a former state House lawmaker, represents a number of big-name clients including Amazon, SEPTA, CONSOL Energy, and several water and gas utilities.