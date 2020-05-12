Pennsylvania lawmakers’ spending on their own operations

The Associated Press combed through more than 6,000 pages of line items to get a clearer picture of how the Pennsylvania General Assembly spent taxpayer money on its own operations during the fiscal year that ended June 30. Highlights of the findings:

— TOTAL SPENDING: The 253-member Legislature spends about $360 million annually, a figure that is up from $318 million a year ago.

— BIG TICKET ITEM: Payroll and benefits are by far the largest spending category, about $299 million.

— SOME OF WHAT THEY BOUGHT: A teach-yourself-Spanish program, a zoo rental, fastnachts, personalized tablecloths, muffins, music licensing, a portable heater, exterminating, commercial storage, vehicle rentals, a mini-fridge, ice melt, toilet paper, flags, vehicle maintenance.

— FOOD, DRINK AND SNACKS: Lawmakers made more than a thousand purchases of food and drink, often for events back in the district and for groups visiting the Capitol. Lawmakers’ own meals when they are in Harrisburg are also subsidized.

— CUSTOM FRAMING: About half of state representatives ordered up government-paid framing last year, sometimes for pictures of themselves.