This article originally appeared on PA Post.

With $4 million in state funding, Pennsylvania is buying ads and preparing to award grants to nonprofit organizations, grassroots groups, and colleges to ensure every resident is counted in the 2020 census.

“We are making sure that we are counting everyone from rural, suburban, and urban areas in Pennsylvania,” said Norman Bristol Colón, executive director of Gov. Tom Wolf’s Complete Count Commission. “We also recognize that our state is more diverse than ever before, so we have to concentrate our efforts on the hard-to-count populations.”

The census takes place every 10 years to count each person in the country. The information is used to determine each state’s share of billions of dollars in federal funding and number of U.S. House seats.

For the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau is asking most people to fill out the survey online. Every household will be invited to participate by April 1.

The commission — a coalition of advocacy, education, housing, and religious organizations created by Wolf in September 2018 — originally requested $13 million from the legislature for outreach efforts, a dollar for each Pennsylvanian. But lawmakers were hesitant to make an investment of that size, Bristol Colón said.

“Finally, they recognized the important work that needs to be done, especially when it comes to the $27 billion in federal funds we get through the census [each year],” he said. “They came back to the table and they provided us the opportunity to have the $4 million to do the complete count.”

The funding was included in a voting reform package passed in 2019. Neighboring New York is putting $20 million in state funding toward the census, while New Jersey and Maryland have appropriated $9 million and $5 million, respectively.