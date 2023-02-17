Split Pennsylvania House set for raucous return next week

Pennsylvania’s top House Republican on Wednesday warned of chaos when legislators reconvene next week, six weeks after representatives elected a Democrat as House speaker and left Harrisburg without conducting any other business.

Republican Minority Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County said the chamber’s 102-101 Democratic majority may not be able to solve the gridlock that has so far prevented lawmakers from so much as adopting operating rules for the 2023-24 session. Cutler himself served as House speaker before deciding in November not to seek the leadership post again.

Cutler spoke to reporters in the Rotunda Wednesday, down the corridor from a lengthy, closed-door meeting about the rules being held among Democratic House members. By sweeping three special elections last week, Democrats cemented a tiny majority, their first in 12 years. Republicans had kept a tight grip on the chamber for more than a decade, with rules that largely prevented Democrats from changing GOP bills or advancing their own priorities.

“Without copies of rules in advance, what will we really be doing?” Cutler said. “If the Democrats are ready to lead, let’s see what they want to do. Let’s see the rules. Let’s get the House operating an agenda that works on behalf of all Pennsylvania. So far, we’ve seen very little, and that should concern every single taxpayer in this commonwealth.”

The House convened Jan. 3 and elected Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County as speaker after the two caucuses’ first choices, Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, and Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset, failed to garner majority support.

All Republican leaders and a few other GOP representatives voted with all Democrats to elevate Rozzi. But in the weeks of legislative inaction that have ensued, Republicans have generally soured on the new speaker, accusing him of falling short his commitment to be an independent leader. Rozzi did not return messages left Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The speaker hijacked the chamber with broken promises and he has held the will of Pennsylvanians hostage ever since,” Cutler said.

Few bills are usually voted on by the full House early in a legislative session, but even preliminary work has been frozen because operating rules also determine the partisan makeup of committees.