Pennsylvania high court takes over another election lawsuit

Pennsylvania’s highest court on Tuesday said it will take over another election-related lawsuit, this one filed by the state Democratic Party amid a partisan fight over fixing glitches and gray areas in the battleground state’s fledgling mail-in voting law.

Briefs are due Sept. 8, the state Supreme Court said.

The Democratic Party’s lawsuit asks the court to order an extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day-deadline to count mailed-in ballots, a similar request to one in a lawsuit already taken up by the state Supreme Court.