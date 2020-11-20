Pa. GOP wins court order on mail ballots in state Senate contest

More than 2,000 undated mail ballots cannot be counted in a western Pennsylvania state Senate race, an appeals court ruled Thursday, saying handwritten dates “provide a measure of security.”

The 2-1 Commonwealth Court decision could swing the neck-and-neck contest in which Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli trails narrowly against Sen. Jim Brewster, D-Allegheny.

Judge Kevin Brobson, a Republican, said to ignore the requirement that mail voters date the outside of return envelopes “would constitute a judicial rewrite of the statute.”

In a dissent, the panel’s lone Democrat, Judge Michael Wojcik said a blank or even simply unsigned declaration on the outer envelope would be disqualifying, but the ballots are time-stamped.

“I view the requirement of a voter-inserted date on the declaration as similar to the issue of the color of ink that is used to fill in the ballot,” Wojcik wrote.

The case was sent back to Allegheny County.