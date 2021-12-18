Pennsylvania exempts canceled student loans from taxes

Most other states and the federal government do not subject student loan forgiveness to taxation, but state lawmakers who pushed for the change said the state Department of Revenue had considered canceled student loans to be taxable income. That meant that a Pennsylvania resident who owed $50,000 in student loans would be subject to a $1,535 state tax bill once that debt was forgiven.

“These people have chosen to serve the public, and often in lower-paying fields, because they want to make a difference. They don’t have thousands of dollars lying around to pay a one-time tax bill. So it’s wrong to take what should be a blessing and turn it into just another burden,” Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference Friday.