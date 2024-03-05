Pa. was deluged by election lawsuits in 2020. Experts say 2024 will be even more intense

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Earlier this year, a group of Republican state lawmakers filed suit in federal court to throw out executive actions aimed at expanding voter registration, claiming the legislature’s constitutional right to determine how presidential elections are run in Pennsylvania had been violated.

Election experts, lawyers, and others called the suit the first salvo in what is expected to be another year of high-stakes court battles in Pennsylvania, a swing state that four years ago helped decide the nail-biting race between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

With a Biden-Trump rematch likely in November, new challenges are expected to target everything from the legality of drop boxes to what constitutes a valid mail ballot. One case involving mail ballots that a voter fails to date or misdates has the potential to land before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Even more litigation could come after the Nov. 5 general election, including suits that challenge how counties counted votes, a worrisome — but some believe not far-fetched — scenario that could snarl Pennsylvania election officials’ ability to timely certify results.

“I’m expecting a repeat of 2020 this year — different but also likely even more intense,” said Witold J. Walczak, legal director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, which is representing voting rights groups involved in the federal appeals case.

Elected officials, activists, and others say this potentially crowded litigation landscape could have easily been prevented if, as they have been urging for more than three years, the state legislature had clarified portions of Pennsylvania’s landmark 2019 law that ushered in voting by mail.

But the General Assembly, bogged down by partisan disagreements fueled by Trump’s relentless attacks on mail ballots and unfounded claims of election fraud, has failed to strike a consensus on making those changes.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” said Lisa Schaefer, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, which has been one of the loudest voices advocating for legislative fixes. “This is a presidential year, and Pennsylvania is a battleground state … and we haven’t made those changes in the law that could provide clarity.”

Separation of powers

The federal lawsuit, filed by 24 Republican state lawmakers in late January, takes aim at two separate executive actions signed by Biden and Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Biden’s order, signed in March 2021, directed federal agencies to expand opportunities for voter registration. This includes providing state-specific information and links on their websites, as well as “soliciting and facilitating” nonpartisan, third-party organizations to provide voter registration services on their agency’s premises.

Shapiro announced last fall that his administration had launched automatic voter registration in Pennsylvania. He directed the state and transportation departments to automatically lead people through signing up to vote when applying for a driver’s license or ID card, unless they choose to opt out. Before, PennDOT employees would ask residents receiving those services if they wanted to register to vote.

The suit also targets a directive by former Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration that ordered counties not to reject voter registration applications solely because they contained a Social Security or driver’s license number that did not match what government agencies had in their databases.

Those executive actions, the 24 lawmakers contend, usurped the authority of the state legislature to determine the time, manner, and place of elections.

Many of those GOP lawmakers were incensed when Shapiro announced his decision last year, questioning whether the governor had the authority to impose automatic voter registration.

In a social media post, Trump called the policy a “disaster” that would hurt Republican candidates. While automatic voter registration has boosted new sign-ups, those registrations are split almost evenly between the major political parties, state voter data show.

Adam Bonin, a Democratic attorney who specializes in cases involving campaign finance and election laws, said “government couldn’t function if every single step could only be done by the legislature.”

“Of course, there is a role for the governor and the Department of State to implement policy and make administrative decisions,” said Bonin, who is not involved in the specific case.

Attorneys for the 24 lawmakers asked the court in mid-February to prevent Pennsylvania officials from using automatic voter registration while the case is being litigated.

The judge in the case, Jennifer P. Wilson, had yet to rule on the request as of March 4. Attorneys for the legislators did not respond to requests for comment.

Separately, two Republican state House lawmakers filed suit in late January in Commonwealth Court over absentee ballots. The legislators are challenging laws and guidance by Pennsylvania’s Department of State, which oversees elections statewide, that allow voters to submit absentee ballots to their local board of elections.

The two state representatives, Kathy Rapp (R., Warren) and David Zimmerman (R., Lancaster), argue in the suit that some county boards permit drop boxes or have opened satellite offices that can accept mail ballots. The Pennsylvania Constitution, the two argue, permits voters to only cast ballots at their local polling place or precinct.