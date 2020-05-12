Pennsylvania AG opens criminal probes into nursing homes

Messages seeking comment were left with a pair of nursing home industry trade groups, LeadingAge PA and the Pennsylvania Health Care Association.

The virus has sickened about 12,000 residents of 540 nursing and personal care homes, accounting for about one-fifth of the state’s confirmed infections, according to the Health Department. The National Guard has been deployed to more than a dozen homes with severe outbreaks.

Shapiro’s involvement comes as the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf rolls out a plan to begin universal coronavirus testing of every resident and employee of nursing homes and other facilities that provide care for older adults.

Wolf said Tuesday his administration will undertake the surveillance testing, with a goal of testing every resident and employee once a week, given the pandemic’s tremendous toll on nursing homes.

“What we are going to do, which I think is fairly radical, is make sure that we are doing surveillance testing,” Wolf said on a telephone news conference.

Wolf’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, had previously said there was not enough available testing to test everyone in a nursing home.

She also had said that testing everyone wasn’t useful unless they were to be repeatedly tested to continue checking to see whether they became infected later.

Pennsylvania added more than 800 new infections and 75 deaths to the state’s COVID-19 toll on Tuesday.

Overall, the Health Department said more than 3,800 people in the state have died from the pandemic and nearly 58,000 have been sickened.