Pa. election 2024: What is the date of Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election?

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The first test of the 2024 presidential election has come and gone in Iowa, where former President Donald Trump emerged on top of the Republican field.

Dozens of other states will hold primary elections and caucuses in the coming months, including Pennsylvania, though commonwealth voters will have to wait to have their say.

Here’s what you need to know about Pennsylvania’s 2024 presidential primary election date and more:

When is Pennsylvania’s 2024 primary election?

Pennsylvania’s primary election is scheduled for April 23, 2024.

Where does Pennsylvania’s 2024 presidential primary rank compared to other states?

Pennsylvania has one of the latest dates for a presidential primary election.

Just 10 states — Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, and West Virginia — have later primary election dates for both Democrats and Republicans; Washington, D.C., will hold its Democratic primary in June.

Other states hold presidential caucuses, including Idaho, where the Democratic caucus is not set to take place until late May.

Who can vote in Pennsylvania’s 2024 primary?

Pennsylvania has a closed primary system, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for candidates during partisan spring elections.

All registered voters can vote on local and statewide ballot initiatives during a primary election, as well as special elections that coincide with the primary date.