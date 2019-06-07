Pence touts trade pact benefits in Pennsylvania stop

Vice President Mike Pence has dropped in on the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, where he toured a robotics maker and urged Congress to pass a new trade pact with Canada and Mexico.

Pence’s Thursday visit comes as President Donald Trump’s campaign is ramping up its re-election effort in a state where he scored a surprise 2016 win and delivered a crushing loss to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

At York-based JLS Automation, Pence told the crowd the robotics company would benefit from the new trade pact.

He’s set to speak to a state party dinner crowd in suburban Harrisburg Thursday evening.

Trump became the first Republican to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

Since then, Republicans have suffered a string of high-profile election losses in Pennsylvania, raising questions about whether Trump can win the state again.