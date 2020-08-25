This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A white Bedford County man shot into a crowd of about 50 peaceful civil rights marchers who were crossing through Pennsylvania during a pilgrimage from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C. last night, injuring one in the face.

The group of marchers was traveling on Lincoln Highway about to climb a hill when an elderly white man appeared from behind them and started shooting at the group, according to Tory Lowe, a marcher who posted a Facebook Live video of the event.

“We were about to start walking toward the hill; there was an incline coming up and we had parked to organize everybody,” Lowe said. “I don’t know, he came from almost a block away shooting. We didn’t even see it coming.”

A screenshot of the shooting posted on Facebook shows two men in front of a red and white truck, and one is holding a rifle. One marcher — a man known as Cino — was shot in the face, according to Lowe. Officials at Conemaugh Nason Medical Center near Bedford said he was in stable condition.