Parks on Tap returns to Philly parks for the summer season

Parks on Tap, a series of pop-up beer gardens that go across the city, is back this summer. Part of the sales benefit city parks.

Local event management company FCM Hospitality started doing the pop-ups in 2013, which started the beer garden craze in the city. Back in 2016, Avram Hornik of FCM Hospitality told Billy Penn that it was a challenge to get the city to accept the idea, but it was a fun challenge.

“But it’s a new way of looking at parks — adding amenities so that people want to come. City parks shouldn’t be like a formal English garden, where you walk through and don’t touch anything,” he said back in 2016.

The first pop-up this year will be at the Fairmount Water Works on May 20th till August. The Fairmount Water Works is a national historic landmark that opened in 1815 as the sole water pumping station for Philadelphia.