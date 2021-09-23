Pa. won’t hit climate goals without increasing efforts now, report says

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

The Wolf Administration says a new plan can help the commonwealth reach its greenhouse gas reduction goals by 2050 and help avoid the worst effects of climate change.

Gov. Tom Wolf is pushing to cut the state’s emissions 80 percent by 2050, compared to 2005 levels.

Emissions have already fallen nearly 20 percent, but the 2021 Climate Action Plan says the state won’t meet the longer term goal without new efforts in the next decade.

The new plan focuses on cutting emissions in the state’s three most-polluting sectors: electricity generation, industrial energy use, and transportation.

Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian said her agency is already considering extreme weather risks in its maintenance and design plans.

“Because we know that we are already experiencing the effects of climate change, we need to proactively work to adapt to this new reality,” she said.

Gramian said flooding in 2018 caused nearly $126 million in damage to state roads and bridges — the highest cost for a single year in the last decade.