The General Assembly has passed a bipartisan bill that makes it even easier for certain Pennsylvanians to have their criminal records automatically sealed from the public, including landlords and most employers.

Starting in July, the courts, in tandem with state police, began sealing millions of criminal charges under Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate law, including convictions for most nonviolent misdemeanors, such as drunk driving, shoplifting and prostitution.

Residents with misdemeanor convictions must not have any arrests and prosecutions for a decade before they’re eligible for automatic sealing. They also can’t have any outstanding court fines and fees.

Under the new bill passed late Wednesday, the financial obligation would be eliminated, with the exception of restitution. Advocates say this will extend the opportunity for a second chance to thousands of people who can’t afford to settle their court debts, often because their criminal records have prevented them from securing jobs with a living wage.

“People who owed those costs and could not pay them off will be allowed to move forward with their lives — find employment, find housing and other opportunities,” said Sharon Dietrich, litigation director at the Philadelphia-based nonprofit Community Legal Services.

The median balance owed was $275 in Philadelphia Municipal Court and $551 in Common Pleas Court, according to a 2018 analysis conducted by the city’s District Attorney’s Office.

The same report found that 70% of city residents cannot afford to pay those fees and fines because they are unemployed and live below the poverty line.

Carole, a single mother of four from Northeast Philadelphia, owes the courts $260 in connection with a shoplifting conviction from the late 1990s. She also has a misdemeanor conviction for drug possession from around the same time. WHYY News agreed to withhold Carole’s last name so as not to undermine her efforts to put her past behind her.