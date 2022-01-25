This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania Republicans have sent Gov. Tom Wolf a congressional map he has vowed to veto, a move nearly guaranteed to put the courts in charge of determining the state’s new district lines.

The state Senate voted 29-20 on Monday to approve a Republican-backed plan that nonpartisan analysts say has a clear GOP advantage. The state House approved the map along party lines earlier this month.

Legislators in the state Senate said they had sought a compromise that would have given the congressional map a chance of getting Wolf’s approval. They were facing a Jan. 30 deadline set by Commonwealth Court to finalize the map or turn the process over to the courts.

With today’s vote, it now seems all but assured the state courts will pick the map.

Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland) told reporters before the vote on Monday that legislators had tried over the past few weeks to reach an agreement.

“And it just comes down to: We can’t agree,” she said. “The governor is going to veto anything that is not what he produced, and the courts will wind up drawing maps.”

Every 10 years, Pennsylvania redraws its congressional boundaries to account for population changes. Because of the state’s sluggish growth, Pennsylvania will lose one of its 18 seats.

The process is an intensely political one, with the outcome helping determine the balance of power in Washington. Advocates fought to create an independent citizens’ commission to draw the map, but Republican leaders failed to advance such a proposal, and redistricting still remains in the hands of elected lawmakers.